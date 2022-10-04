IS THIS REALLY A QUESTION?:

Max Miller belongs to a political movement that's endangering America and endangering Jews. He is also my first cousin.





A former Trump aide and self-proclaimed part of the "America First team," Max Miller is the Republican nominee for Congress in the newly-formed, gerrymandered Ohio 7th Congressional District.





Last month, Max spoke at a Trump rally in Ohio right before Marjorie Taylor Greene. During the rally, some in the crowd gave Trump a straight armed, one-finger salute. I and many others were horrified at the resemblance to a Nazi Sieg Heil. Apparently, it's a QAnon gesture. But under these circumstances, no board member of the Holocaust Memorial Council, like my cousin, should have tweeted out the next day that the rally was a "fantastic night."





What is our family to do? And really, what are any of us to do?





This is not the first time my family has been in this sort of situation. Josh Mandel married into our family in 2008 (but has since divorced), and his political rise caused divisions in our family. Despite his right-wing and extremist positions, even some Democratic family members supported his campaign in 2012. Most likely did not.



