NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

I will always remember March 16, 2021, when eight people -- including six women of Asian descent -- were shot to death in Atlanta. It was devastating, but it was also unsurprising given the rise of anti-Asian rhetoric, much of it fueled by former president Donald Trump, during the COVID-19 pandemic.





His use of terms like "Kung Flu" and "Chinese Virus" stoked anti-Asian sentiment, ultimately resulting in a record level of Asian American hate and violence in America. The shootings in Atlanta were just one high-profile example of the consequences of hateful language aimed at a specific racial community and the lack of condemnation by the Republican Party.





One might hope Trump would learn from his mistakes and stop using racist, incendiary language to describe Asian Americans. But he hasn't.





Over the weekend, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and released a post in which he called Elaine Chao, his former Labor secretary and wife to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, "China Loving Wife, Coco Chow."





The response from the vast majority of Republicans -- including McConnell and Chao herself -- has been silence.