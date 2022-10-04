Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian--weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha's Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. "They want us for hurricane cleanup, we'd get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think," Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila "from an organization" approached him with a flier about the work. "I'm going for the work," Moreno added.