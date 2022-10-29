HILLARY TRIED TO WARN YOU:

Mark Finchem, GOP candidate for Arizona secretary of state, attends a conference on conspiracy theories about voting machines and discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida, September 10, 2022. The event featured Republicans running for statewide offices that oversee elections in some of the most important battleground states. Jim Rassol/AP





An ally of white nationalists; a former CEO and conspiracy theorist who tried to convince Donald Trump to use the National Guard to seize voting machines after the 2020 election; an Ohio math teacher who claims he discovered an algorithm showing that virtually every county in the United States was hacked to prevent Trump's reelection two years ago--these are people with whom Republican secretary of state candidates have forged alliances.





Mark Finchem, Jim Marchant, and Kristina Karamo, each an election denialist and a GOP contender for secretary of state in, respectively, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan, were scheduled to appear October 29 at a self-described "Florida Election Integrity Conference 2.0" in Orlando. Also on the bill: other proponents of Trump's Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. The event, one in a series of such conferences being mounted by 2020 truthers across the country, shows how these Republican candidates are closely tied to right-wing extremism. The previous conference in this series, held in New Mexico, was moderated by Lara Logan, the past CBS News reporter who has recently been mouthing bonkers QAnon-ish claims that a Satanic global cabal of elitists is kidnapping hundreds of thousands of children to drink their blood. (She has been booted off Fox News and Newsmax for her conspiracy-driven ravings.)





The Florida event is moderated by Carolyn Ryan, who works for Real America's Voice, a conservative network that broadcasts Steve Bannon's daily show and has promoted QAnon material. Scheduled speakers at the conference--in addition to the three Republican secretary of state candidates--include Laura Loomer, Patrick Byrne, and Douglas Frank, each a luminary in the 2020 truther movement.





In August, Loomer, who describes herself as a "proud Islamaphobe," narrowly lost a Republican primary contest for a House seat. She had previously declared, "I'm a really big supporter of the Christian nationalist movement," and "I'm going to fight for Christians, I'm going to fight for white people, I'm going to fight for nationalist movements." She has also proclaimed, "I love Nick Fuentes," referring to one of the nation's leading antisemitic white nationalists, called this racist an "ally," and agreed to speak at one of his conferences. After losing that GOP congressional primary, Loomer insisted she was the victim of election fraud--yes, another conspiracy theory--and called on MAGA Republicans to not vote for the Republican candidate who defeated her.