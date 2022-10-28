October 28, 2022
BUSY DAY FOR TRUMPBOTS:
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Eric Swalwell (Juliegrace Brufke, October 28, 2022, Washington Examiner)
A Pennsylvania-based man admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and impersonating members of the Trump family on social media in an effort to raise funds for a fraudulent political organization on Friday.Without naming Swalwell directly, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that Joshua Hall, 22, pled guilty to one count of "making interstate communications with a threat to injure, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Hall previously pled guilty to "one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison."Hall placed multiple calls to the California Democrat's office from Yonkers, New York, telling staff members in August he had "a lot of AR-15s" and would attempt to assassinate the congressman if he saw him.
In Retrial, Man Who Helped Run Border Wall Charity Is Convicted (Colin Moynihan, Oct. 28, 2022, NY Times)
A man from Colorado who helped loot a charity that raised private money for a border wall of the sort championed by former President Donald J. Trump was convicted on Friday in a retrial in Manhattan federal court.
The Tightening Noose https://t.co/6aCJ3lMlNy— brothersjudd (@brothersjudd) October 28, 2022
