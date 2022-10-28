BUSY DAY FOR TRUMPBOTS:

A Pennsylvania-based man admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and impersonating members of the Trump family on social media in an effort to raise funds for a fraudulent political organization on Friday.





Without naming Swalwell directly, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that Joshua Hall, 22, pled guilty to one count of "making interstate communications with a threat to injure, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Hall previously pled guilty to "one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison."





Hall placed multiple calls to the California Democrat's office from Yonkers, New York, telling staff members in August he had "a lot of AR-15s" and would attempt to assassinate the congressman if he saw him.











