EVERY HOME A GRID:

Energy retail upstart Amber Electric says customers using the company's SmartShift home battery management platform have earned a combined total of $60,000 over the past quarter, simply from exporting their stored solar energy.





Amber rolled out the beta version of its SmartShift app to customers across the National Electricity Market in February, offering a service that automates batteries to charge when energy is cheapest, through renewables, and then discharge when energy is most expensive.



