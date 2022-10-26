October 26, 2022
EVERY HOME A GRID:
How solar and battery households can beat coal and gas plants at their own game (Sophie Vorrath, 10/26/22, Renew Economy)
Energy retail upstart Amber Electric says customers using the company's SmartShift home battery management platform have earned a combined total of $60,000 over the past quarter, simply from exporting their stored solar energy.Amber rolled out the beta version of its SmartShift app to customers across the National Electricity Market in February, offering a service that automates batteries to charge when energy is cheapest, through renewables, and then discharge when energy is most expensive.Customers using the app quickly discovered the software's ability to earn between $40-$100 in a single evening by sending power to the grid during price spikes - of which there have been a great deal over the past year.
