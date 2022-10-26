...AND CHEAPER...:

October 26, 2022
Iron-flow battery maker behind massive US project starts work on Australia factory (Sophie Vorrath, 26 October 2022, Renew Economy)
Like other flow batteries, the chemistry and technology used by ESS is ideal for long duration energy storage duration up to 12 hours, and flexible in terms of where it can operate, geographically.The company says it's also comparatively safe and stable compared to some other chemistries - non-toxic, with a 25-year lifespan without capacity fade. Hot climates are ideal - and it says there's no fire danger.Where ESS's technology becomes, perhaps, more competitive than other flow batteries - vanadium, for example - is in its core ingredients: earth-abundant iron, salt and water."That is a pretty great starting point from where you can drive the ingredient prices down," says Dresselhuys, speaking to RenewEconnomy at the All-Energy Australia conference and exhibition in Melbourne on Wednesday.
