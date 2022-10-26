...AND CHEAPER...:





Like other flow batteries, the chemistry and technology used by ESS is ideal for long duration energy storage duration up to 12 hours, and flexible in terms of where it can operate, geographically.





The company says it's also comparatively safe and stable compared to some other chemistries - non-toxic, with a 25-year lifespan without capacity fade. Hot climates are ideal - and it says there's no fire danger.





Where ESS's technology becomes, perhaps, more competitive than other flow batteries - vanadium, for example - is in its core ingredients: earth-abundant iron, salt and water.



