IF HE'D SHOT HIM HE COULD SAY HE WAS JUST STANDING HIS GROUND:

Diana Rosa Lopez isn't sure exactly what started the fight between her son and an ex-white supremacist canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio outside her home in Hialeah Sunday.





But Lopez, a registered Republican, says it wasn't about politics -- despite a viral tweet from Rubio claiming that his canvasser was attacked because he worked for the GOP.





"My son doesn't know anything about politics. He likes fishing," Lopez told the Miami Herald in a Tuesday interview at her house. [...]





"He deserves whatever he deserves for getting in a fight," Diana Lopez said. But she was clear: "This has nothing to do with politics."