October 31, 2022
EASY SQUEEZY:
Renewables well ahead of coal and nuclear in US, as they chase down fossil gas (Joshua S Hill 31 October 2022, Renew Economy)
A recent review of data by the Sun Day Campaign reveals that renewable energy sources increased their electrical output by 17.5% compared to the same period a year earlier.This has resulted in renewables - including wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass - accounting for 23.3% of the total US electrical generation through the first two thirds of the year.The analysis of data published by the US government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals strong increases in generation by solar, wind, and hydropower.
The GND is too cautious.
