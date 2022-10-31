October 31, 2022
ALL STATES ARE NOT CREATED EQUAL:
California's EV mandate will harm every state (Benjamin Zycher, October 28, 2022, Washington Examiner)
Proponents of the California mandate claim that this is federalism in action. The reality is the opposite: The California mandate will impose costs upon every other state regardless of whether they choose to adopt similar policies.
Boy, the Right does hate free markets. Car makers need California's business,
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2022