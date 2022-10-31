October 31, 2022
THE VLAD/MAGA CONNECTION ISN'T JUST IDEOLOGOCAL!:
Russians Used a US Firm to Funnel Funds to GOP in 2018. (DAN FRIEDMAN, 10/31/22, MoJo)
The Federal Election Commission recently let a US company that was quietly bankrolled by Russian oligarchs off with a slap on the wrist despite discovering that it had illegally funneled Russian funds to US political candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, two Democratic FEC commissioners said in a scathing statement issued Friday."Half the Commission chose to reject the recommendation of the agency's nonpartisan Office of General Counsel and turned a blind eye to the documented use of Russian money for contributions to various federal and state committees in the 2018 elections," wrote the two commissioners, Ellen Weintraub and Shana Broussard. [...]During its four-year investigation, the FEC found that the funds initially put up by Abromovich and other Russian nationals were then funneled to Republicans in Louisiana: Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, a political action committee run by Kennedy, a leadership fund run by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a PAC backing Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and the campaigns of Reps. Mike Johnson and Garrett Graves. Other contributions went to state lawmakers. The report didn't explain why the company focused on Louisiana but the state is home to many natural gas firms, and its lawmakers advocate for the industry.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 31, 2022 12:00 AM