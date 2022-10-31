THE VLAD/MAGA CONNECTION ISN'T JUST IDEOLOGOCAL!:

The Federal Election Commission recently let a US company that was quietly bankrolled by Russian oligarchs off with a slap on the wrist despite discovering that it had illegally funneled Russian funds to US political candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, two Democratic FEC commissioners said in a scathing statement issued Friday.





"Half the Commission chose to reject the recommendation of the agency's nonpartisan Office of General Counsel and turned a blind eye to the documented use of Russian money for contributions to various federal and state committees in the 2018 elections," wrote the two commissioners, Ellen Weintraub and Shana Broussard. [...]



