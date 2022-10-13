October 13, 2022
EASY-SQUEEZY:
Engineers have retrofitted a diesel engine to burn clean hydrogen (Prachi Patel, October 13, 2022, Anthropocene)
Vehicles fueled by hydrogen are much more energy-efficient than those powered by fossil fuels, and they only emit water vapor and warm air. But these vehicles need special battery-like devices called fuel cells to drive their motors.Not anymore. Researchers in Australia have retrofitted diesel engines to run on 90 percent hydrogen as fuel, emitting 86 percent less carbon. [...]Retrofitting existing diesel engines should be faster and easier. So mechanical and manufacturing engineering professor Sanghoon Kook and colleagues at The University of New South Wales in Sydney modified a car-sized diesel engine by adding a hydrogen injector to it along with its original diesel injector.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 13, 2022 6:36 PM