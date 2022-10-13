THE GROWN-UP THE ROOM:

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has broken ranks with the German Green Party on the subject of atomic energy and urged the government not to abandon the technology.





Current domestic plans foresee all three remaining nuclear power plants going offline at the end of the year, a legacy of Angela Merkel's abrupt change of policy following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.





"I personally think it's a bad idea," she told a German talk show ahead of its broadcast on Wednesday. "If they are already running, I think it would be a mistake to shut them down in favor of coal."