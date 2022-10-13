NO WONDER MAGA HATES HER, SHE'S A REPUBLICAN:

What she told the committee, according to an audio clip played in the hearing:





"I think the events at the capitol, however they occurred, were shocking. And it was something that, as I mentioned in my statement, that I could not put aside," Chao said.





"And at a particular point, the events were such, that it was impossible for me to continue given my personal values and my philosophy," she continued.





Chao added that "I came as an immigrant to this country. I believe in this country. I believe in the peaceful transfer of power. I believe in democracy. And so ... it was a decision that I made on my own."