ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:





President Joe Biden's attempt to bridge ties with Saudi Arabia is under renewed scrutiny after a coalition of oil-producing states led by the kingdom slashed oil production quotas by 2 million barrels per day, defying Washington at a time of political peril for the White House and Democrats.





No one expected him to be competent, but it really wouldn't have been hard to do the reverse of Donald on everything.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2022 7:13 PM

