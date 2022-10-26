IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DELATIONARY PRESSURES:

Traditional electricity generation has a thermodynamics problem: Burning fuel to generate electricity creates waste heat that siphons off most of the energy. By the time electricity reaches your outlet, around two-thirds of the original energy has been lost in the process.





This is true only for "thermal generation" of electricity, which includes coal, gas, and nuclear power. Renewables like wind, solar, and hydroelectricity don't need to convert heat into motion, so they don't lose energy.



