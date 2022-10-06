ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:



Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to support charging Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, with tax crimes and making a false statement in connection with the purchase of a gun, The Washington Post reported Thursday.





Please, Lord God, let it be so. Watching the Right revel in the work of the 187,000 IRS agents and the gun grabbers makes it all worthwhile.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 6, 2022 5:34 PM

