October 20, 2022
IF ONLY MAGA WOULD STOP GETTING LOCKJAW SHOTS:
Covid-19 Vaccines Should Be Among Regular Immunizations, CDC Advisers Say (Dominique Mosbergen, Oct. 20, 2022, WSJ)
Vaccine experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supported adding Covid-19 vaccines to the agency's lists of recommended regular immunizations.The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted unanimously on Thursday in support of including Covid-19 shots on the lists of measles, tetanus and other inoculations that adults and children 6 months and older should get in the U.S.
