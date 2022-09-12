WHERE GARRY MADDOX ISN'T:

The sun's power is virtually infinite -- opportunities to collect and make use of it are not. As demand for renewable energy increases, so does the need for places to generate it.





This need has set off a global scramble for real estate on which to build the green energy infrastructure the world desperately needs to avert a climate catastrophe. This is especially true for large solar arrays, which take up vast amounts of acreage. But over the last few years, a technological evolution has resulted in solar farms that take up no land at all.





The most recent major example went into operation in July: an undulating array of 12,000 solar panels 100 miles southwest of Lisbon bobbing atop the reservoir of Portugal's Alqueva dam.



