September 12, 2022
THANKS, VLAD!:
The truth about Albania's non-existent wind power industry (Deutsche-Welle, 9/12/22)
The Lezha mountain range in northern Albania looks down over the Adriatic Sea. Here, in the not-too-distant future, an extensive wind farm is due to start generating power. This is an extraordinary milestone in wind power generation in a region where copious wind isn't extraordinary at all.Albania is blessed with hundreds of superlative locations for both on- and offshore wind power generation yet sadly, nowhere in all of Albania - neither on land nor off its 345- km-long (215-mile-long) coastline, is a single turbine churning the wind to produce energy.In April this year, the Albanian government finally gave Biopower Green Energy and Marseglia Group, an Albanian-Italian venture, the go-ahead for Albania's first ever onshore wind project.
"Albania! Albania! You border on the Adriatic, your land is mostly mountainous and your chief export is [energy]!"
