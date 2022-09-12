THANKS, VLAD!:





The Lezha mountain range in northern Albania looks down over the Adriatic Sea. Here, in the not-too-distant future, an extensive wind farm is due to start generating power. This is an extraordinary milestone in wind power generation in a region where copious wind isn't extraordinary at all.





Albania is blessed with hundreds of superlative locations for both on- and offshore wind power generation yet sadly, nowhere in all of Albania - neither on land nor off its 345- km-long (215-mile-long) coastline, is a single turbine churning the wind to produce energy.



