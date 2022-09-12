September 12, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Grid demand hits record low as rooftop PV takes bigger bite out of coal power's lunch (Giles Parkinson 12 September 2022, Renew Economy)
Grid demand in Queensland, Australia's most coal dependent state, hit a record low on Sunday as the growth of rooftop solar PV took a bigger bite out of the traditional midday lunch of the state's coal generators.According to the Australian Energy Market Operator, Queensland's minimum demand hit a record low of 3,469MW at 1pm on Sunday. This beat the previous record of 3,488MW set in winter on August 20, 2022, and AEMO says it marks the first minimum demand record in spring 2022.Some of the generation was being soaked up by exports to NSW, the state's pumped hydro generators, and the state's first big battery at Wandoan South which was charging up at a rate of 50MW at that point.
