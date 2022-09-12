THAT WAS EASY:

Grid demand in Queensland, Australia's most coal dependent state, hit a record low on Sunday as the growth of rooftop solar PV took a bigger bite out of the traditional midday lunch of the state's coal generators.





According to the Australian Energy Market Operator, Queensland's minimum demand hit a record low of 3,469MW at 1pm on Sunday. This beat the previous record of 3,488MW set in winter on August 20, 2022, and AEMO says it marks the first minimum demand record in spring 2022.



