September 25, 2022
WHAT PART OF THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS CONFUSED HIM:
Zelensky 'shocked' by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons (Middle East Eye, 24 September 2022)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday.Zelensky has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system."I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock, because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defences," he said.
What interest could Israel have in opposing a regime that oppresses Muslims?
