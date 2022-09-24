September 24, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Americans are becoming more likely to cooperate with strangers, not less: Americans are more willing to put the greater good above their own interests today than in the 1950s. (Kristin Houser, 9/24/22,Big Think)
Contrary to popular belief, Americans are more likely to cooperate with strangers today than they were in the 1950s, according to an analysis by the American Psychological Association (APA)."We were surprised by our findings that Americans became more cooperative over the last six decades because many people believe U.S. society is becoming less socially connected, less trusting, and less committed to the common good," said lead researcher Yu Kou.
Identitarianism isn't working.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2022 2:51 PM