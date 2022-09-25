LIES AND RUSSIAN AGITPROP SEEMS PAR FOR THE COURSE:

The Daily Beast reported:





As he rolled out the first official Republican Party congressional platform in years, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy fittingly invoked the revered father of the GOP: Abraham Lincoln. At the top of a letter to Republican lawmakers thanking them for their contributions to the "Commitment To America" -- the policy agenda they are launching near Pittsburgh on Friday -- McCarthy included a quote attributed to Lincoln. "Commitment," reads the quote, "is what transforms a promise into reality."





It's a nice quote, but there's literally no evidence that Lincoln ever said it. The phrase did appear in advertising, however, for Lehman Brothers, a Wall Street giant that collapsed in 2008.





And in case that weren't quite enough, House Republican leaders this morning also released a video to help promote their agenda, though as HuffPost noted, it had one key flaw.





House Republican leaders on Friday unveiled their "Commitment to America" agenda for 2023 ― and with it, an inspirational video full of scenes presented as exceptional imagery of America that were actually stock footage from Russia and Ukraine.



