September 25, 2022
LIES AND RUSSIAN AGITPROP SEEMS PAR FOR THE COURSE:
On multiple fronts, House GOP leaders trip over agenda rollout (Steve Benen, 9/23/22, MSNBC)
The Daily Beast reported:As he rolled out the first official Republican Party congressional platform in years, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy fittingly invoked the revered father of the GOP: Abraham Lincoln. At the top of a letter to Republican lawmakers thanking them for their contributions to the "Commitment To America" -- the policy agenda they are launching near Pittsburgh on Friday -- McCarthy included a quote attributed to Lincoln. "Commitment," reads the quote, "is what transforms a promise into reality."It's a nice quote, but there's literally no evidence that Lincoln ever said it. The phrase did appear in advertising, however, for Lehman Brothers, a Wall Street giant that collapsed in 2008.And in case that weren't quite enough, House Republican leaders this morning also released a video to help promote their agenda, though as HuffPost noted, it had one key flaw.House Republican leaders on Friday unveiled their "Commitment to America" agenda for 2023 ― and with it, an inspirational video full of scenes presented as exceptional imagery of America that were actually stock footage from Russia and Ukraine.In fact, the House GOP's video featured multiple shots from Serg Grbanoff, a filmmaker based in Russia, as well as a Slovakian store that was supposed to help capture American inflation.
