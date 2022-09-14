"WE'RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER [NOOSE}":

Justice Department criminal prosecutors are now examining nearly every aspect of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election - including the fraudulent electors plot, efforts to push baseless election fraud claims and how money flowed to support these various efforts - according to sources and copies of new subpoenas obtained by CNN.





The investigation is also stretching into cogs of the sprawling Trump legal machine that boosted his efforts to challenge his electoral loss - with many of the recipients of 30-plus subpoenas that were issued in recent days being asked to turn over communications with several Trump attorneys.



