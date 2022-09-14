September 14, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
3 men convicted for Jan. 6 attacks on Capitol Police (TuAnh Dam, 9/13/22, Axios)
The Justice Department said the three men were found guilty of a combined 22 offenses, including counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers,.Of the 22 charges, 14 are federal charges while eight are misdemeanor charges.The big picture: More than 870 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 14, 2022 12:00 AM