September 14, 2022
THEY WON'T:
Most Americans don't want Trump or Biden to run in 2024: poll (MAX GREENWOOD, 09/13/22, The Hill)
Most Americans don't want either President Biden or his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, to run for the White House again in 2024, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill.Two-thirds of voters surveyed - 67 percent - said that Biden shouldn't seek another term in the Oval Office, with nearly half citing their belief that he's a bad president as the reason why. Another 30 percent said it's simply because Biden, who would be 84 by the time he takes the Oath of Office again, is too old for the job.
