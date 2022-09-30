September 30, 2022
TRIED TO WARN YOU:
This Right-Wing Faction Is Waging Civil War Inside the Libertarian Party: State parties are splintering and candidates are bailing. One side calls their foes sore losers, the other calls them alt-right. (Kelly Weill, Sep. 29, 2022, Daily Beast)
Across the country, aspiring Libertarian activists and entire state-level Libertarian parties are voluntarily quitting. On the same day in August, New Mexico's Libertarian Party filed to disaffiliate from the national Libertarian Party (LP), and the Libertarian Party of Virginia filed to dissolve. Fed-up Libertarians have formed splinter groups in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. And in Evans' state of Idaho, a contentious set of legal battles have drawn an iron curtain through the local Libertarian party, leaving Evans and other longtime associates on the outs.At the center of the shakeup is a brash political action committee: the Mises Caucus. In the few years since its 2017 founding, this socially conservative group has swept state and national Libertarian organizations, officially taking control of the LP at the party's convention this May. Mises Caucus supporters say the group is rebooting America's third-largest political party. Critics say the caucus promotes bigotry, helps Republicans, and is driving everyone but Mises acolytes out of the organization.The situation "basically reached a point where I could no longer maintain their hostility, their control over party media in messaging while still maintaining the platform and beliefs that brought me into the Libertarian Party," Evans told The Daily Beast.
The blog was founded to contest the notion that Paleocons, Libertarians, and Neocons are conservative.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2022 12:00 AM