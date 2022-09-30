KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

First, the veil was banned, and now it's mandatory. But once again, most Iranians are proponents of change -- not just for hijab law but also for the role of religion in government more broadly. Only 22 percent of literate Iranians over age 192 believe an Islamic republic is the most suitable governing structure for their country, according to a survey by GAMAAN conducted in February. Meanwhile, in a separate question, 88 percent agreed that having a democratic system would be a good idea.





Also in that study, two-thirds said they did not want a government run according to religious law, which challenges the inherent premise of the country's current governing structure. In contrast, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center study, half of all Americans thought the Bible should have at least some bearing on the law, despite this nation's principles separating church and state.





In the decades since its 1979 revolution, Iran has faced its fair share of political uprisings -- due to claims of rigged elections and soaring gas prices, for example. But this current political moment has uniquely united Iranian women across socioeconomic, ethnic and regional lines. Furthermore, the recent demonstrations are not simply a protest of the current ruling politicians but also one that challenges how religion underpins the law overall.





Outside of Iran, however, the global trend has been toward repression of religion in the public sphere. Pew has tracked government limitations on religion since 2007. According to data published in 2021, Pew found that the global level of politically affiliated religious restriction was higher than it had been for most of the prior decade. Meanwhile, the history of Iran shows that both forced and forbidden faith can lead to dangerous consequences for citizens.



