September 30, 2022
TOUGH TOWN FOR IDEOLOGUES:
Maggie Hassan and Chris Sununu lead Senate and governor races, N.H. poll finds (James Pindell and Daniel Kool, September 29, 2022, Boston Globe)
New Hampshire voters, however, are generally content with the direction of their state, and the poll found voters prefer their three-term Republican incumbent governor, Chris Sununu, to his relatively unknown Democratic rival, Tom Sherman, by a wide margin, 53 percent to 36 percent. Almost one-third of those surveyed had never heard of Sherman, a doctor and state senator. [...]
Governor Sununu was the only statewide candidate here to escape Donald's undertow. The question is whether Ms Hassan and the Congressmen can escape Joe's.That both Democrat Hassan and Republican Sununu lead their contests confirms the split political personality of New Hampshire. It's the only state in the nation where one party controls the entire congressional delegation and the other the Legislature and governor's office.Just 43 percent approved of Biden's leadership, and only 30 percent said they wanted to support "the direction President Biden is leading the nation."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2022 12:00 AM