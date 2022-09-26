THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Former U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) said text messages to and from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed a "roadmap to an attempted coup" as former President Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.





Riggleman -- who led a data analyst team for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot -- told CBS' "60 Minutes" host Bill Whitaker in an interview aired Sunday that messages connected to Meadows revealed an extensive conspiracy within Trump's White House following the 2020 election.



