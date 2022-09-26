September 26, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Riggleman says Mark Meadows text messages reveal 'roadmap to an attempted coup' (BRAD DRESS - 09/25/22, The Hill)
Former U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) said text messages to and from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed a "roadmap to an attempted coup" as former President Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.Riggleman -- who led a data analyst team for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot -- told CBS' "60 Minutes" host Bill Whitaker in an interview aired Sunday that messages connected to Meadows revealed an extensive conspiracy within Trump's White House following the 2020 election."The Meadows text messages show you an administration that was completely eaten up with a digital virus called QAnon conspiracy theories," the former GOP lawmaker said. "You can look at text messages as a roadmap, but it's also a look into the psyche of the Republican party today."
