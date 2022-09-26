YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Cars are no longer just modes of transportation; they are increasingly integrated into the larger energy infrastructure. If your EV is sitting in your garage fully charged (cars are typically parked 95 percent of the time) and you lose power, that big battery offers an opportunity to keep the lights on. And when there's a sudden spike in demand for the grid--because everyone wants to turn on their AC during a heat wave or their heat during a deep freeze--utilities could pay homeowners for their excess battery power.





This is known as bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid charging (aka V2G), and it's "one of the legitimate game changers," says Clifford Rechtschaffen, commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission. "If all the EVs in the state plug in during these peak load times and feed power back to the grid, they're acting as giant batteries. We could use them to greatly relieve stress on the grid during the periods of greatest need."





It's still early days for V2G. More than 100 V2G pilots are scattered worldwide, though most are in Europe. California's experimentation has been limited to small test programs. Still, more makers of cars and chargers are offering two-way charging, and experts think the concept could work on a large scale. Some 200 million electric vehicles could be on global roads by 2030, according to a recent estimate. California alone could have 14 million by 2035, the Natural Resources Defense Council estimates. If just local utilities could exploit all those batteries, they'd be able to power every home in the state for three days.





When someone plugs in a car to charge it, alternating current (AC) power is converted into direct current voltage, which is stored inside the car's battery. If the owner has a bidirectional charger, that DC power can be converted back to AC and added to the grid.



