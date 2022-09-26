September 26, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Queensland coal giant unveils plans for 500MW state-owned wind farm (Sophie Vorrath 26 September 2022, Renew Economy)
Queensland government-owned energy giant Stanwell Corporation has unveiled plans to build a 500MW wind farm, as part of a shift from coal power generation to renewables that includes previously announced plans to install a big battery at its Tarong Power Station.Stanwell said on Monday that it was working with global renewables developer RES to develop the proposed Tarong West wind farm at a site in Ironpot, 30km south-west of Kingaroy in the Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone.
