September 26, 2022

...AND CHEAPER...:

Queensland coal giant unveils plans for 500MW state-owned wind farm (Sophie Vorrath 26 September 2022, Renew Economy)

Queensland government-owned energy giant Stanwell Corporation has unveiled plans to build a 500MW wind farm, as part of a shift from coal power generation to renewables that includes previously announced plans to install a big battery at its Tarong Power Station.

Stanwell said on Monday that it was working with global renewables developer RES to develop the proposed Tarong West wind farm at a site in Ironpot, 30km south-west of Kingaroy in the Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone.

Posted by at September 26, 2022 12:00 AM

  

« NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: | Main | THE TIGHTENING NOOSE: »