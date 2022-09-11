September 11, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller subpoenaed by Justice Department (Sara Murray, 9/10/22, CNN)
Stephen Miller, a former White House speechwriter and senior adviser under President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, a source tells CNN.The department is seeking information about the Save America PAC, alleged "fake electors," and communications between Miller and a long list of people.CNN has previously reported that a federal grand jury is examining the Save America leadership PAC, one of former President Donald Trump's main political and fundraising vehicles, in an expansion of the criminal investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
