SERVING HIS PEOPLE:

At Highgrove, Charles has cultivated a garden, which is open to the public, as well as a fully organic farm.





It initially left some neighbouring farmers sceptical, but has gradually become a successful business and sells its produce under the "Duchy Organic" brand in the high-end supermarket chain Waitrose.





"His Royal Highness has taken many steps personally to live in a more sustainable way," his official website for his tenure as prince of Wales said.





It noted about 90 percent of energy for office and domestic use now came from renewable sources, with around half that generated from on-site renewable sources such as solar panels, biomass boilers and heat pumps and the remainder from electricity and gas purchased from renewable sources.





For several years Charles has published his annual carbon footprint -- including unofficial travel -- which amounted to 445 tonnes in the year to March 2022.





His car, an Aston Martin owned for over 50 years, has been modified to run on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese-making process.





It runs on a mixture of 85 percent bioethanol, and 15 percent unleaded petrol.





The monarch has been president of the WWF-UK animal charity since 2011, emulating his late father Prince Philip, who performed the same role from 1981 to 1996.





He is also the patron of several other associations, such as "Surfers Against Sewage", and made numerous speeches warning of the disappearance of biodiversity.





More recently, in April, he wrote an article for Newsweek magazine -- and also graced its cover -- headlined "our children are judging us".





His vocal stances on issues including the environment have prompted some criticism that he is departing from constitutional norms which see the royal family remain politically neutral at all times.





Charles has repeatedly vowed to remain true to constitutional practices, as recently as this week when he ascended to the throne.





But he may not see environmental and conservation causes as overtly political.



