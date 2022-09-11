INDEED, REPUBLICANS ARE YOUR ENEMY:

Four US Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system -- even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party.





The candidates -- Arizona's Mark Finchem, Michigan's Kristina Karamo, Nevada's Jim Marchant and New Mexico's Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former US president Donald Trump.



