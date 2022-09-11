September 11, 2022

INDEED, REPUBLICANS ARE YOUR ENEMY:

'They're in on it': GOP hopefuls loyal to Trump see enemies within own party (CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, 9/11/22, AP) 

Four US Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system -- even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party.

The candidates -- Arizona's Mark Finchem, Michigan's Kristina Karamo, Nevada's Jim Marchant and New Mexico's Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former US president Donald Trump.

"Our biggest enemy is our own party," said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump's most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Nevada. 

