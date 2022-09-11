September 11, 2022
INDEED, REPUBLICANS ARE YOUR ENEMY:
'They're in on it': GOP hopefuls loyal to Trump see enemies within own party (CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, 9/11/22, AP)
Four US Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system -- even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party.The candidates -- Arizona's Mark Finchem, Michigan's Kristina Karamo, Nevada's Jim Marchant and New Mexico's Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former US president Donald Trump."Our biggest enemy is our own party," said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump's most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Nevada.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 11, 2022 12:00 AM