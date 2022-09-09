THE PATH TO INDEPENDENCE:





In a tough summer for Europe that brought record-high energy prices and sweltering heatwaves, solar power has provided some much-needed relief.





Our analysis published today reveals that record levels of solar power across the EU this summer avoided the need for 20bn cubic metres (bcm) of gas, which would have cost €29bn (£25bn) to import.





The success of solar could help shine a pathway out of the energy and climate insecurity that the EU is currently facing.