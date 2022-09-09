...AND CHEAPER...:

SolarBotanic Trees today announces the arrival of its game-changing 'solar tree' designed to offer aesthetically pleasing and sustainable energy, ideally suited to large scale commercial environments such as flagship office sites and sports stadia. [...]

This first-generation SolarBotanic Tree will eventually spawn a family of products, primarily aimed at the rapid Electric Vehicle charging market for homes, businesses and commercial car parks, where solar power can be captured and stored for charging points. It will also encompass a sophisticated AI-driven energy storage and power management system (PMS), where trees can be linked and form part of a local grid, or feed into the main grid, essential to optimise an increasingly electrified future.