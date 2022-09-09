SCRATCH A TRUMPIST...:

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and confidant of US President Donald Trump, lashed out with Islamophobic comments during a dinner party, according to a new book. The outburst likely contributed to his being overlooked for the position of Secretary of State.





At a 2016 dinner, an inebriated Giuliani mistook a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke for a Muslim and called out: "I'm sorry to have tell you this, but the founder of your religion is a murderer," according to a new book by Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY).





Giuliani went on to share a "wholly inaccurate, alt-right history of the creation and development of Islam, stating that it was an inherently violent religion from its origins to today", Berman writes.





The former New York mayor pulled his phone out to guests and "showed the group drawings of violent acts purportedly committed by Muslims".





"It was unbelievable," Berman said. "Rudy was unhinged. A pall fell over the room."