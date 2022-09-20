September 20, 2022
THE MAGA BRAND:
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He'd Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt (Paul Blest, September 20, 2022, Vice News)
On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Bexar County Sheriff's office told VICE News in an email that "there have been numerous threats, an influx of calls to our dispatch and administrative offices, along with hateful emails received" since the investigation was announced.
They certainly aren't bashful about showing us who they are.
