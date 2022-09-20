THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

After the FBI found highly classified documents inside his Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump sought review of the materials by a special master. Now that his choice for that position has been appointed, Trump's attorneys struggled in their efforts to have the review process play out in the way they prefer.





On Tuesday, a skeptical Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie pressed Trump's lawyers repeatedly on their refusal to disclose whether he declassified any of the documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago -- and if so, which ones.





"The government gives me prima facie evidence that these are classified documents," Dearie said, referring to the plain markings on the records. "As far as I'm concerned, that's the end of it."