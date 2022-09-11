CHEAP, ABUNDANT, RELIABLE:





Thanks to solar energy, residents of the northern Lebanese village of Toula are finally able to enjoy ice cream again -- a treat in a sun-baked country plagued by power cuts.





Lebanon's economy collapsed in 2019 after decades of corruption and mismanagement, leaving the state unable to provide electricity for more than an hour or two per day.





Last winter, the mountain village of Toula barely had three hours of daily generator-driven electricity.





Solar power now helps keep the lights on for 17 hours, an engineer working on the alternative energy project said.





"For two years the kids have been asking for ice cream, now it's finally time," said Toula mini-market owner Jacqueline Younes, beaming.





"We are waiting for our first order of ice cream to arrive."



