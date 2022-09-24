September 24, 2022
MAY AS WELL GET ACCLIMATED:
Rudy Giuliani faces jail if he can't pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235K, says Manhattan judge -- he skipped court hearing (Molly Crane-Newman, 9/23/22, New York Daily News)
Rudy Giuliani is looking at jail time if he fails to pay ex-wife Judith Nathan $235,000 next month, a Manhattan judge said Friday.Judge Michael Katz's order came after Giuliani, the ex-mayor and current Donald Trump consigliere, skipped a court hearing in a lawsuit Nathan filed over his failure to heed the terms of their December 2019 divorce settlement, court officials said.
