ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"Eretz Nehederet," Israel's leading satirical program, went there. Kind of.





In Israel's political culture, in which it's okay to call a politician just about anything, but not Hitler, the show did just that in its treatment Wednesday of Itamar Ben-Gvir, a peddler of far-right and racist ideas who is likely to be part of a governing coalition after Nov. 1 elections.





Or, not quite the Adolf Hitler who ran Germany from 1933-1945, but the singing, high-kicking Hitler imagined by Mel Brooks in his classic 1967 comedy, "The Producers." To the melody of that movie's signature number, "Springtime for Hitler," an actor playing Ben-Gvir celebrates his ascendance from pariah to being courted by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hopes to win his old job back.