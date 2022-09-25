September 25, 2022
NEITHER WILL BE ON THE TICKET:
Biden struggles, as does his party, as most Democrats look elsewhere for 2024: POLL (Gary Langer, September 25, 2022, ABC News)
In the November midterm election ahead, registered voters divide 47%-46% between the Republican and the Democratic candidate in their House district, historically not enough to prevent typical first-midterm losses. And one likely voter model has a 51%-46% Republican-Democratic split.Looking two years off, just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Biden for the 2024 nomination; 56% want the party to pick someone else.Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, for their part, split 47%-46% on whether Donald Trump should be their 2024 nominee -- a 20-point drop for Trump compared with his 2020 nomination.
