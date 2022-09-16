September 16, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers: When poll workers asked Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl for his voter ID, he gave them a card they'd never seen before, ostensibly from the State Auditor's office identifying him as a press secretary. When challenged at the polls, Wahl texted this photo to the Limestone County Probate court. The Alabama Finance Department says it has no record of Wahl working for the state and it never issued him an employee ID badge. (Kyle Whitmire, 9/15/22, AL.com)
Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he's a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party's positions on social issues.He also cares a lot about election integrity, which is why, for the last four election cycles, he volunteered as a poll worker outside Athens in Limestone County.It was there he would butt heads with one of the most influential Republicans in Alabama, John Wahl, a 36-year-old butterfly farmer chosen last year to be chairman of the state party.Their conflict was over a bread-and-butter issue of Republican Party politics -- voter ID.Martin insisted Wahl and his extended family show photo IDs like everybody else when they voted.And as a result, Martin isn't a poll worker anymore.Most of the facts of this story are not in dispute. Martin and Wahl give similar accounts, as do others.
