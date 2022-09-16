IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he's a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party's positions on social issues.





He also cares a lot about election integrity, which is why, for the last four election cycles, he volunteered as a poll worker outside Athens in Limestone County.





It was there he would butt heads with one of the most influential Republicans in Alabama, John Wahl, a 36-year-old butterfly farmer chosen last year to be chairman of the state party.





Their conflict was over a bread-and-butter issue of Republican Party politics -- voter ID.





Martin insisted Wahl and his extended family show photo IDs like everybody else when they voted.





And as a result, Martin isn't a poll worker anymore.





Most of the facts of this story are not in dispute. Martin and Wahl give similar accounts, as do others.