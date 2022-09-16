BUT WE'RE TOTALLY DIFFERENT THAN TERRORISTS!:

The FBI said Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital last month. [...]





Several children's hospitals, most notably Boston Children's, have been the targets of a far-right harassment campaign for months, led by anti-trans influencers with millions of collective followers who have spread misinformation about the hospitals' gender-affirming treatment for minors. The influencers have similarly waged anti-LGBTQ campaigns against schools and libraries that have been featured on conservative news programs. [...]





In the last week, some of the same influencers began to express doubt that the bomb threat was real. On Wednesday, one of the primary drivers of the harassment campaign, Chaya Raichik of the influencer account LibsOfTikTok, tweeted an email response from Boston police saying the threat did not come through 911. "Many questions remain. Will any journalists investigate?" Raichik tweeted to her 1.3 million Twitter followers.