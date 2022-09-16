I DON'T THINK WE'RE IN TEXAS ANYMORE:

A 25-year-old undocumented migrant from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Eduardo set out almost three months ago for the United States. Eventually, he reached San Antonio, where he stayed in a migrant resource center for a week and a half. Authorities said they were going to be deported, but then he received word from an agency that he could go to Boston.





"We decided to accept it to see if there were more job opportunities there," he said. "Because here, we want to [find] work quickly."





They were put on a plane, believing they were headed for Boston. But during the flight, the captain said they were heading to Martha's Vineyard.





"We were all surprised because they had said Boston and they threw us here on the island," he said.





When they landed in the afternoon, vans came to pick them up and took them to Community Services of Martha's Vineyard.





"At first they were surprised, just like us," Eduardo said. "But about 15 or 20 minutes later they adapted, just like us. They began to make a list and called the local police and they have been very supportive. We hadn't eaten anything, they gave us food. They offered us to sleep, rest. They tested us for COVID. And they've been supporting us a lot, really a lot."