September 2, 2022
INDEED, BEING A NOTORIOUS NATIVIST IS THE ESSENCE OF MAGAISM:
I Am Spartacus (PETER KIRSANOW, September 2, 2022, National Review)
Last night, I watched as our infirm commander in chief railed into the night against MAGA Republicans, an apparent subhuman race of miscreants who pose a clear and present threat to our democracy. I was sufficiently alarmed by the speech that I felt compelled to conduct a self-analysis and was devastated to conclude that I am a MAGA Republican.
Sadly for him, Spartacus was his opposite: a warrior for the immigrant right.to be treated as Roman citizens.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 2, 2022 6:03 PM