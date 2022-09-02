September 2, 2022
ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:
U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August (Courtenay Brown, 9/02/22, Axios)
America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. [...]The Fed has been bracing for some heat to come out of the labor market. It has raised interest rates at a historically rapid pace in a bid to squash elevated inflation. This report offers some good news as wage growth slowed -- and more workers entered the workforce, helping ease the tightness in the labor market.
